Edinburgh road closures: Major city centre roads closed in preparation for Christmas
Several city centre roads in the Capital will be closed from Wednesday onward in preparation for Christmas.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 1:55 pm
George Street, between Charlotte Square and Castle Street will be closed except for bikes in order to build the ice rink that is a prominent part of the Christmas events in Edinburgh.
The road will be open for loading between 6.30 am and 9.30 am daily.
King’s Stables Road at Lothian Road will also be closed, although there will still be pedestrian access for both streets.
Read More
Read MoreArmadale assault: Fundraiser launched to help victim's family after unprovoked a...