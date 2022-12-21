Edinburgh Road crash: Three people hospitalised after a crash on Edinburgh Road in Musselburgh
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 2:34pm
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash in the East Lothian town of Musselburgh.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday morning and the road was closed until the early afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed : “Officers attended a two vehicle crash on Edinburgh Road, Newhailes, Musselburgh at 9.50am on Wednesday, 21 December, 2022. Two male drivers and a female passenger were taken to hospital and the road has re-opened.”