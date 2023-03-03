Edinburgh roads: Full list of speed camera locations across the Capital
There are plenty of speed cameras on the roads throughout the City of Edinburgh
Dozens of mobile speed cameras are in operation on Edinburgh’s roads – and here’s the latest on where Capital drivers are being clocked breaking the speed limit.
There are a number of different speed cameras used to monitor traffic on the city’s roads, including mobile speed, average speed, variable speed and traffic light cameras.
What they have in common is that they can lead to a hefty fine and unwanted points on your driving licence.
Below are all the fixed speed cameras currently active in Edinburgh, as highlighted by Safety Cameras Scotland, the collective name for the three Safety Camera Units that operate across Scotland – North, East and West – who manage the administration for speed and red-light cameras.
The Units operate within Police Scotland funded via a grant from the Scottish Safety Camera Programme.
Speed camera locations across City of Edinburgh
A701 Liberton Gardens near to Little Road Edinburgh
Broomhouse Road Edinburgh adjacent to Sighthill Public Park
Colinton Road Edinburgh north of Glenlockhart Road
Corstorphine Road Edinburgh east of Balgreen Road
Corstorphine Road Edinburgh east of Saughtonhall Drive
Corstorphine Road Edinburgh west of Ellersly Road
Corstorphine Road Edinburgh west of St Catherine's Gardens
Drum Brae South Edinburgh north of Drum Brae Park Approach
Drum Street at Ferniehill Drive, Edinburgh
Gilmerton Road at Mount Vernon Road, Edinburgh
Gilmerton Road Edinburgh north of Ferniehill Road
Gilmerton Road Edinburgh south of Rutherford Drive
Glasgow Road Edinburgh near to North Gyle Grove
Glasgow Road Edinburgh near to St Thomas' Church
Gorgie Road Edinburgh at Chesser Avenue
Hillhouse Road Edinburgh at Telford Road
Liberton Brae Edinburgh north of Cadogan Road
Lindsay Road Edinburgh at Bathfield
London Road Edinburgh at Willowbrae Road
London Road Edinburgh near to Cambusnethan Street
Minto Street Edinburgh near to Blacket Avenue
Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh between Silverknowes Road and Salvesen Crescent
Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh west of Pennywell Road
Murrayburn Road, Edinburgh, near Murrayburn Gardens
Queensferry Road Edinburgh at Drum Brae North
Salamander Street Edinburgh east of Carron Place
Sir Harry Lauder Road Edinburgh at the Entrance to the Freightliner Depot
South Clerk Street Edinburgh at Hope Park Terrace
St John'S Road Edinburgh east of Manse Road
Stenhouse Road Edinburgh Opposite H.M. Saughton Prison
Telford Road Edinburgh near to Grigor Drive
Telford Road Edinburgh Opposite Drylaw Avenue
The A70 Road Balerno between Stewart Road and Bridge Road
The A90 Road Edinburgh between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road
The M8-M9 Interchange Link Road Newbridge Edinburgh N
The M8-M9 Interchange Link Road Newbridge Edinburgh S
West Coates Edinburgh Opposite Wester Coates Road