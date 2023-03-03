Dozens of mobile speed cameras are in operation on Edinburgh’s roads – and here’s the latest on where Capital drivers are being clocked breaking the speed limit.

There are a number of different speed cameras used to monitor traffic on the city’s roads, including mobile speed, average speed, variable speed and traffic light cameras.

What they have in common is that they can lead to a hefty fine and unwanted points on your driving licence.

There are plenty of speed camera in operation on Edinburgh road.

Below are all the fixed speed cameras currently active in Edinburgh, as highlighted by Safety Cameras Scotland, the collective name for the three Safety Camera Units that operate across Scotland – North, East and West – who manage the administration for speed and red-light cameras.

The Units operate within Police Scotland funded via a grant from the Scottish Safety Camera Programme.

Speed camera locations across City of Edinburgh

A701 Liberton Gardens near to Little Road Edinburgh

Broomhouse Road Edinburgh adjacent to Sighthill Public Park

Colinton Road Edinburgh north of Glenlockhart Road

Corstorphine Road Edinburgh east of Balgreen Road

Corstorphine Road Edinburgh east of Saughtonhall Drive

Corstorphine Road Edinburgh west of Ellersly Road

Corstorphine Road Edinburgh west of St Catherine's Gardens

Drum Brae South Edinburgh north of Drum Brae Park Approach

Drum Street at Ferniehill Drive, Edinburgh

Gilmerton Road at Mount Vernon Road, Edinburgh

Gilmerton Road Edinburgh north of Ferniehill Road

Gilmerton Road Edinburgh south of Rutherford Drive

Glasgow Road Edinburgh near to North Gyle Grove

Glasgow Road Edinburgh near to St Thomas' Church

Gorgie Road Edinburgh at Chesser Avenue

Hillhouse Road Edinburgh at Telford Road

Liberton Brae Edinburgh north of Cadogan Road

Lindsay Road Edinburgh at Bathfield

London Road Edinburgh at Willowbrae Road

London Road Edinburgh near to Cambusnethan Street

Minto Street Edinburgh near to Blacket Avenue

Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh between Silverknowes Road and Salvesen Crescent

Muirhouse Parkway Edinburgh west of Pennywell Road

Murrayburn Road, Edinburgh, near Murrayburn Gardens

Queensferry Road Edinburgh at Drum Brae North

Salamander Street Edinburgh east of Carron Place

Sir Harry Lauder Road Edinburgh at the Entrance to the Freightliner Depot

South Clerk Street Edinburgh at Hope Park Terrace

St John'S Road Edinburgh east of Manse Road

Stenhouse Road Edinburgh Opposite H.M. Saughton Prison

Telford Road Edinburgh near to Grigor Drive

Telford Road Edinburgh Opposite Drylaw Avenue

The A70 Road Balerno between Stewart Road and Bridge Road

The A90 Road Edinburgh between Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road

The M8-M9 Interchange Link Road Newbridge Edinburgh N

The M8-M9 Interchange Link Road Newbridge Edinburgh S