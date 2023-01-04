News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh traffic: A702 West Linton closed due to flooding and emergency bridge repairs - diversions in place

Major road into Edinburgh closed after flooding from heavy rainfall

By Ginny Sanderson
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 10:42am
The A702 outside West Linton has been closed due to flooding (Google Streetview)
The A702 outside West Linton has been closed due to flooding (Google Streetview)

A major route into Edinburgh has been forced to close on Wednesday (January 4) after serious flooding damaged a bridge. The A702 between West Linton and Dolphington is shut in both directions at West Water Bridge for emergency repairs.

BEAR Scotland says north and southbound traffic will be diverted via the A701, at Hillend, and the A721/ A72 at Melbourne Crossroads. Local access will be maintained for residents up to, but not crossing, the bridge location.

Hide Ad

The issue was first reported at around 1am on Wednesday morning, following increased river flows from heavy rainfall overnight. The latest update from Traffic Scotland indicated the road was still closed both ways at 10.29am. Drivers have been told to take care and expect delays. Check the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.

It comes after the Met Office released a yellow weather warning for Scotland for heavy rainfall this week.