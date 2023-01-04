Edinburgh traffic: A702 West Linton closed due to flooding and emergency bridge repairs - diversions in place
Major road into Edinburgh closed after flooding from heavy rainfall
A major route into Edinburgh has been forced to close on Wednesday (January 4) after serious flooding damaged a bridge. The A702 between West Linton and Dolphington is shut in both directions at West Water Bridge for emergency repairs.
BEAR Scotland says north and southbound traffic will be diverted via the A701, at Hillend, and the A721/ A72 at Melbourne Crossroads. Local access will be maintained for residents up to, but not crossing, the bridge location.
The issue was first reported at around 1am on Wednesday morning, following increased river flows from heavy rainfall overnight. The latest update from Traffic Scotland indicated the road was still closed both ways at 10.29am. Drivers have been told to take care and expect delays. Check the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.
It comes after the Met Office released a yellow weather warning for Scotland for heavy rainfall this week.