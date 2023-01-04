The A702 outside West Linton has been closed due to flooding (Google Streetview)

A major route into Edinburgh has been forced to close on Wednesday (January 4) after serious flooding damaged a bridge. The A702 between West Linton and Dolphington is shut in both directions at West Water Bridge for emergency repairs.

BEAR Scotland says north and southbound traffic will be diverted via the A701, at Hillend, and the A721/ A72 at Melbourne Crossroads. Local access will be maintained for residents up to, but not crossing, the bridge location.

The issue was first reported at around 1am on Wednesday morning, following increased river flows from heavy rainfall overnight. The latest update from Traffic Scotland indicated the road was still closed both ways at 10.29am. Drivers have been told to take care and expect delays. Check the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.