News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh traffic: Calder Road closed in both directions near Sighthill roundabout due to police incident

Drivers are facing delays in the Saughton area with queueing traffic on A71 Calder Road
By Neil Johnstone
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Edinburgh have been urged to avoid Calder Road which is currently closed due to a police incident.

The road is closed in both directions between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone Road roundabout. Drivers are now facing delays on Saughton Road, Longstone Road and Murrayburn Road, where traffic is building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, Calder Road is closed between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone roundabout. Please avoid the area."

Most Popular
Calder Road is closed in both directions from Longstone Road to Sighthill Roundabout. Police are in attendanceCalder Road is closed in both directions from Longstone Road to Sighthill Roundabout. Police are in attendance
Calder Road is closed in both directions from Longstone Road to Sighthill Roundabout. Police are in attendance

Several bus services have been affected with Lothian Buses stating there are now diversions in place for services 3, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, x27 and x28.

Lothian Bus services (3, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, x27 and x28) travelling eastbound will be diverted via Broomhouse Road, Broomhouse Drive and Saughton Road until further notice. Service 35 heading westbound is diverted via Lanark Road, Inglis Green Road, Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road westbound. Services 34 and 36 travelling westbound are being diverted via Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road.

For a full list of bus diversions you can visit the Lothian Buses website.

Related topics:EdinburghDrivers