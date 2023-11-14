Drivers are facing delays in the Saughton area with queueing traffic on A71 Calder Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in Edinburgh have been urged to avoid Calder Road which is currently closed due to a police incident.

The road is closed in both directions between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone Road roundabout. Drivers are now facing delays on Saughton Road, Longstone Road and Murrayburn Road, where traffic is building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, Calder Road is closed between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone roundabout. Please avoid the area."

Calder Road is closed in both directions from Longstone Road to Sighthill Roundabout. Police are in attendance

Several bus services have been affected with Lothian Buses stating there are now diversions in place for services 3, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, x27 and x28.

Lothian Bus services (3, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, x27 and x28) travelling eastbound will be diverted via Broomhouse Road, Broomhouse Drive and Saughton Road until further notice. Service 35 heading westbound is diverted via Lanark Road, Inglis Green Road, Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road westbound. Services 34 and 36 travelling westbound are being diverted via Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road.