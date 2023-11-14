Edinburgh traffic: Calder Road closed in both directions near Sighthill roundabout due to police incident
Drivers in Edinburgh have been urged to avoid Calder Road which is currently closed due to a police incident.
The road is closed in both directions between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone Road roundabout. Drivers are now facing delays on Saughton Road, Longstone Road and Murrayburn Road, where traffic is building.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Due to an ongoing police incident, Calder Road is closed between Sighthill roundabout and the Longstone roundabout. Please avoid the area."
Several bus services have been affected with Lothian Buses stating there are now diversions in place for services 3, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, x27 and x28.
Lothian Bus services (3, 25, 33, 34, 35, 36, x27 and x28) travelling eastbound will be diverted via Broomhouse Road, Broomhouse Drive and Saughton Road until further notice. Service 35 heading westbound is diverted via Lanark Road, Inglis Green Road, Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road westbound. Services 34 and 36 travelling westbound are being diverted via Murrayburn Road and Wester Hailes Road.
For a full list of bus diversions you can visit the Lothian Buses website.