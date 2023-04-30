Edinburgh traffic: Edinburgh City Bypass A720 breakdown leads to heavy and slow moving traffic
Heavy traffic is moving slowly on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon, Sunday, April 30, due to a broken down vehicle.
One lane was closed at around 2pm today on the entry ramp due to a stalled vehicle on the bypass westbound at the Straiton Junction with the A701 Straiton Road. Traffic Scotland is currently warning motorists to approach the area with care and expect delays. Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS) are in attendance at the scene.