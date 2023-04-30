News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh traffic: Edinburgh City Bypass A720 breakdown leads to heavy and slow moving traffic

Slow moving traffic on major road just outside Edinburgh

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST

Heavy traffic is moving slowly on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon, Sunday, April 30, due to a broken down vehicle.

One lane was closed at around 2pm today on the entry ramp due to a stalled vehicle on the bypass westbound at the Straiton Junction with the A701 Straiton Road. Traffic Scotland is currently warning motorists to approach the area with care and expect delays. Trunk Road Incident Support Service (TRISS) are in attendance at the scene.

The Westbound carriageway at the Straiton Junction of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass on-slip is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle.The Westbound carriageway at the Straiton Junction of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass on-slip is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle.
The Westbound carriageway at the Straiton Junction of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass on-slip is currently restricted due to a broken down vehicle.
