Edinburgh traffic: Firefighters rush to blaze on A720 near Millerhill junction

Emergency services rushed to a fire on the Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 3:27 pm
Fire crews are currently at the scene of the blaze on the A720 at the Millerhill junction.

It is not yet known what caused the fire, or whether anyone has been injured.

Traffic is currently heavy in the area, but police officers are assisting with traffic management.

Traffic Scotland took to social media to urge drivers in the area to “approach with care”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

