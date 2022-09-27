Edinburgh traffic: Long delays on M90 after crash on Queensferry Crossing between Edinburgh and Fife
Traffic is heavy on the M90 following a collision on the Queensferry Crossing, which connects Edinburgh and Fife,.
Traffic Scotland reported the crash, which took place on the Southbound carriageway of the bridge, at around 3pm on Tuesday (September 27).
The carriageway was restricted, but has been cleared with all lanes now running.
According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS were in attendance at the scene on the Queensferry Crossing.
Drivers in the area have been warned that traffic is really heavy on approach and to expect delays of around 40 minutes.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, police were called to the Queensferry Crossing, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services remain at the scene.”