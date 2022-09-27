Traffic Scotland reported the crash, which took place on the Southbound carriageway of the bridge, at around 3pm on Tuesday (September 27).

The carriageway was restricted, but has been cleared with all lanes now running.

According to Traffic Scotland, police and TRISS were in attendance at the scene on the Queensferry Crossing.

Drivers in the area have been warned that traffic is really heavy on approach and to expect delays of around 40 minutes.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.55pm on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, police were called to the Queensferry Crossing, following a report of a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services remain at the scene.”