Edinburgh traffic: Three vehicles involved in crash on M8 near Hermiston Gait roundabout

At around 2pm today, police received a report of a crash on the M8 Junction 1 Eastboiund near the Hermiston Gait roundabout.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured in the collision.

Traffic Scotland informed the public of the crash in a post on Twitter at 1.52pm.

The post warned drivers of a “slight build up on the approach”, however, all eastbound lanes are now running following the collision.

