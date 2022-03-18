Edinburgh traffic: Three vehicles involved in crash on M8 near Hermiston Gait roundabout
Three vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision near Hermiston on the M8 this afternoon.
By Anna Bryan
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:01 pm
Updated
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:10 pm
At around 2pm today, police received a report of a crash on the M8 Junction 1 Eastboiund near the Hermiston Gait roundabout.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed no-one was injured in the collision.
The post warned drivers of a “slight build up on the approach”, however, all eastbound lanes are now running following the collision.