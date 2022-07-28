Edinburgh traffic: Vehicles heading to Musselburgh forced to swerve due to 'huge piece of carpet' on the A1

Part of the A1 in Edinburgh is currently blocked with a large piece of carpet.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:21 am

The rug is currently on the A1 at the Newcraighall junction, in Edinburgh.

A local woman alerted authorities to the issue on social media. She said that vehicles heading to Musselburgh were having to swerve to avoid the huge piece of carpet.

A spokesperson for City of Edinburgh Council responded, writing: “Thank you for the information. Our highways team has been made aware and will attend asap.”

Edinburgh drivers were shocked to see a large piece of carpet blocking the A1 at the Newcraighall junction on Thursday morning.
