The rug is currently on the A1 at the Newcraighall junction, in Edinburgh.
A local woman alerted authorities to the issue on social media. She said that vehicles heading to Musselburgh were having to swerve to avoid the huge piece of carpet.
A spokesperson for City of Edinburgh Council responded, writing: “Thank you for the information. Our highways team has been made aware and will attend asap.”