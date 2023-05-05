A crackdown on drivers parking in bus lanes across Edinburgh will see traffic wardens travel on local services to target city hot spots.

From Tuesday, May 9, parking attendants will travel on specially selected Lothian Buses routes which are particularly affected by vehicles blocking bus lanes. They will be able to disembark buses to move on or issue parking tickets to any drivers breaking the rules and then board the next bus on the same route. The initiative, being carried out in partnership with Lothian Buses, aims to improve bus reliability and journey times by reducing disruption to services caused by incorrectly parked vehicles. In turn it is hoped this will support and encourage sustainable, low carbon travel by public transport.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, believes action such as this trial will help encourage more people in Edinburgh to use public transport. He said: “We already have an excellent bus service in Edinburgh, relied on by many, and our bus lanes are really important to making sure services can run smoothly and on time, especially during peak hours.

“This trial, in partnership with Lothian Buses, will let parking attendants target hot spots in real time, where drivers continue to park inconsiderately. We’ll continue monitoring its effectiveness to make sure we’re focusing on the right areas. Encouraging and supporting travel by sustainable, reliable public transport is crucial to our net zero 2030 aspirations, as well as helping to reduce congestion, improve air quality and provide accessible transport for everyone.”