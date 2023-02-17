Several train routes from Edinburgh have been affected today by the strong winds which have hit most of the country this morning, with one train already cancelled earlier today.

Due to the wet and windy weather caused by Storm Otto, Scotrail has had to implement an emergency timetable and impose speed restrictions for many areas across the country. Services across much of Scotland are likely to be delayed this morning and may have to be cancelled/ revised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6.44am train from Inverness to Edinburgh which was expected to arrive in the Capital at 10.15am has been cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system. And there are warnings of delays on seven routes to and from Edinburgh.

Trains to and from the Capital have been affected by today's strong winds.

Scotrail said: “Due to anticipated windy weather events today (Friday) in association with Storm Otto, we have had to implement an emergency timetable/ speed restrictions for multiple lines of route within Scotland’s railway until midday.”

Edinburgh train services hit by this morning’s severe weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central via Airdrie may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Train services between Edinburgh and North Berwick may be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Train services between Edinburgh and Perth may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen may be delayed by up to 29 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee may be delayed by up to 20 minutes.

Train services between Edinburgh and Inverness may be delayed by up to 29 minutes.