The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning and warned locals that flying debris could cause “injuries and danger to life”. The warning covers Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian. It will come into place at 3am on Friday, February 17 and last until 3pm on the same day. The weather forecaster said: “A spell of very strong winds across Scotland associated with Storm Otto may bring some disruption during Friday.”

The strong gusts will likely cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry travel, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Roads and bridges could close as a result. Power cuts may occur in the Edinburgh and Lothians area, while other services such as mobile phone coverage could also be affected. Buildings may be damaged by the wind, which could blow tiles off from roofs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has also issued a warning to residents living near coastal areas, and said: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

Strong winds are forecast to hit Edinburgh on Friday, the Met Office has warned. (Photo credit: Lisa Ferguson/Met Office)