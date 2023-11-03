Engineers have worked through the night to reinstate the signalling system after a major power cut

Train disruption continues at Edinburgh Waverley today after a major power cut last night saw no trains arriving or departing at the busy station.

In the last few hours ScotRail has advised a full service will run to and from Edinburgh today but added ‘some services will have fewer carriages than normal due to trains being trapped out of position last night’.

Issues with the signalling system are preventing some trains from running between Edinburgh and Bathgate and Edinburgh and Helensburgh. ScotRail has requested replacement buses and have asked customers to check their journey before travelling and utilise their Journey Check app. ScotRail will also refund unused tickets without fees. The rail operator added: “If you did travel but ended up arriving 30 minutes or more late, you're also due money back.”

Disruption to train services continues at Edinburgh Waverley today after a major power cut last night. Photo: tr_nt, flickr

In a statement ScotRail said: “If you're travelling today, please be aware that following last night's major signalling outage at Edinburgh Waverley, we expect there to be disruption to services this morning due to trains being out of position. Please check your journey before heading out using our app / Journey Check.”