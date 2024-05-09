Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rail disruption likely after strike action and services may start later and finish earlier

Edinburgh rail passengers are facing more travel disruption as train drivers strike over a long-running pay dispute.

Following similar action over the past two days at other operators, members of Aslef at LNER, TransPennine Express and Northern Trains will walk out for the day on Thursday (May 9).

Aslef has been embroiled in a dispute over pay and conditions for nearly two years now – the longest in the history of the UK railway industry.

There will be fresh travel misery for rail passengers on Thursday due to a strike by train drivers.

Disruption is highly likely during the strike action and services may start later and finish earlier than usual.

TransPennine has urged people not to attempt to travel as it will not be running any services, on any of its routes, while Northern said it will also not run any services on Thursday.

LNER, meanwhile, will put on more than 40 services between Edinburgh, West Yorkshire and London, which equates to around a quarter of its usual timetable.

Aslef members at 16 train operators are continuing with a week-long ban on overtime which will also cause disruption to services until the weekend.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has invited Aslef to a meeting to try to find some common ground before negotiations can restart, raising tentative hopes of a breakthrough.

The two sides have not met formally for over a year despite a wave of strikes which is causing huge damage to the economy, especially in the hospitality industry.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said pay deals at the 16 Train Operating Companies (TOCs) involved in the dispute ran out in 2019, adding: “Train drivers at these TOCs have not had an increase in salary for five years. That is completely wrong.

“The employers and the Government think we are going to give up and run away. They’re wrong.”

Pubs close to railway stations are suffering losses on strike days, often having to cancel music gigs and other events.

None of the train companies involved in the dispute are using the new law aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes.

Unions have warned that the law is unworkable and potentially dangerous if rail passengers believe a certain number of trains will run on strikes days.

The RDG said the strikes were inflicting more damage to the rail industry, which it added was receiving up to an additional £54 million a week in taxpayer money.