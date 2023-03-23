A major Edinburgh road is partially closed to traffic for further tram works – just two weeks after testing of the first trams started on the new line. Tramlines have been placed down from the city centre to Newhaven with the service set to open in summer 2023.

It comes just weeks after Leith Walk reopened both ways to traffic and has fuelled frustration among drivers and passengers. Temporary road restrictions are in place southbound on parts of the Walk between Pilrig Street and London Road, while northbound traffic the length of the Walk is unaffected. The Trams project confirmed the restrictions are in place for three days with more planned in the coming weeks to allow remedial and lining works on the carriageway and tram track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £207 million tram line extension was previously said to be on schedule to open by “spring 2023", but is now expected to be operating from June 21. All major construction has been completed and testing and commissioning period is now underway, the council has said. However, there are still some works to be completed over the coming months.

Leith Walk has temporary restrictions while trams works being completed

Passengers took to social media to complain about the partial closure and affected bus diversions with some claiming that they weren’t made aware of changes. Lothian Buses diverted including services numbers 10, 11, 14, 16, 25, 49 and night buses 14, 16 and 49 while the temporary restrictions are in place for three days between 23 and 25 March.

One Twitter user fumed that they were stressed about being late for work while another said ‘Totally hacked off constant diversions’. Another complained to Lothian Buses: “Your drivers northbound on Leith Walk are having to flag people down waiting at the southbound stop to let them know routes are diverted. Put up a notice for goodness’ sake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad