Residents are also being asked their views on lowering speed limits, improving public transport and active travel networks, decluttering pavements, giving pedestrians more time to cross roads, widening footpaths and reducing accidents.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “I think it's probably one of the biggest and most important consultations the council has ever done in terms of the potential impact it's going to have over the next decade, so it's really important we get it right.”

Cutting congestion, reducing emissions and making public transport more reliable are all part of the transport plan. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The exercise brings together action plans approved for consultation within the past few months on active travel, public transport, road safety, air quality and parking. And the online questionnaire distils the weighty documents into 26 questions with an opportunity for comments at the end. There will also be focus groups and workshops to get as broad a range of views as possible.

The action plans were all drawn up to help meet Edinburgh’s aims of cutting congestion, reducing emissions and getting vehicles kilometres down by 30 per cent. And Cllr Arthur said that making public transport more accessible and reliable was at the heart of these plans.

He said: “Edinburgh is a growing, evolving capital, facing the same challenges as cities around the world – from climate change and poverty to traffic congestion and poor air quality. We want to transform the way people move around the city, which we hope will go some way to addressing this, and we’re looking at how we can create safer, sustainable and affordable transport options. This is also about working to support economic growth and building people-friendly spaces across the city, while helping to end poverty and isolation. We’ve put people, particularly those with a disability, at the heart of these plans.

“The draft action plans set out a range of actions to achieve this, and we want to collaborate with people and businesses in Edinburgh to shape how we deliver these plans. Combining all the plans into one big city-wide conversation means we can really capture the interrelated issues and ensure actions are mutually supportive of each other.

Transport convener Scott Arthur says it is probably the biggest and most important consultation ever done by the council.

"As a city we know and agree that we must cut congestion, boost the economy and hit net zero. This consultation is a chance for people to both comment on our proposals and also make alternative suggestions for delivering these key policies. Doing nothing, however, is no longer an option as we have a duty to face these challenges.

“We need to balance different travel needs with the limited street space we have, and that’s going to involve some real dilemmas. Gathering views from our communities and businesses, alongside data and technical evidence, will be critical to these decisions. Whether you’re interested in improved public transport links, better walking, wheeling and cycling routes or making our streets more accessible and pleasant places to spend time, I’d urge you to take part in our consultation.”