Edinburgh travel: Traffic Scotland urges caution as drivers warned of surface water on roads in the Capital and the Lothians

Drivers across Edinburgh and the Lothians are warned to be cautious on roads after heavy rain.

By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 12:44pm

Traffic Scotland are warning drivers in Edinburgh and the Lothians after heavy rain may have affected the roads.

On Sunday morning, on their social media pages, they wrote: “City of Edinburgh - Weather, Drivers in Edinburgh are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions.”

They repeated this warning for West Lothian, specifically adding that the M8 could be a problem spot.

The Met Office shows that today’s rain should stop around 1 pm, with the afternoon becoming bright and dry.

