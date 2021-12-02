Woolly jumpers and hats will be a must for many as Edinburgh experiences low temperatures and wintry conditions in the next few days.

After a cold night, low temperatures are expected to continue with one degree predicted by the Met Office for 10am in Edinburgh on Thursday morning. On Thursday a maximum temperature of three degrees is expected.

Edinburgh City Council noted that gritters have been out across the network since 5pm on Wednesday and people have been advised to take care when travelling in the area.

Thursday begins clear with the sun showing its face, however, temperatures will feel like they are in the minus figures due to a cold wind sweeping across the area.

As the morning turns to afternoon, we can expect it to get cloudier with an average temperature of two degrees, according to the Met Office.

On Friday, the temperature will rise slightly, recording an average of seven degrees. It is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day and that cold wind will make temperatures such as 6 degrees feel more like three degrees due to that bitter wind affecting the area.

The Met Office predicts a light snowfall in Edinburgh on Monday. Photo: yaohuier / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

As we head into the weekend, it is expected to be cloudy on Saturday morning, however, this will change to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Temperatures will average five degrees, yet this will feel more like a chilly one degree and even zero as the day goes on.

Sunday will begin clear and sunny but a 9am temperature of three degrees will feel more like minus two degrees.

On Friday we can expect to get excited about potential snow fall as the Met Office predicts a light snow shower falling in the Capital at 6am at a temperature of one degree feeling like minus two.

Elsewhere across the country, a yellow warning of ice in north Scotland is continuing on Thursday.

There is a probability of some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle path and some roads and railways are likely to be affected by ice and perhaps snow, resulting in longer journey times

