Rail commuters are advised that they should travel only when necessary on Sunday

ScotRail is warning customers that services – including several routes to and from Edinburgh – will remain disrupted through Sunday following extreme rainfall across much of Scotland, as flooding remains and the cleanup operation continues.

Repair works and safety inspections are underway across the country after some areas saw up to a month’s worth of rain in a 24-hour period resulting in heavy flooding across much of the rail network.

Flooding remains an ongoing issue across large areas of Scotland, particularly in the north, with water levels continuing to rise on the Spey and elsewhere. In addition to the ongoing threat of flooding, Saturday’s extreme weather resulted in many trains and staff being left out of place because emergency cancellations and speed restrictions.

Services on the following routes will remain completely closed today (Sunday) with normal service scheduled to resume on Monday morning:

West Highland Line between Glasgow and Oban/Fort William.

All services between Edinburgh and Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, and Inverness.All services between Glasgow and Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, and Inverness.All services between Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness.

For the above routes, ScotRail is advising customers not to travel as no rail replacement travel is available. Some other routes remain affected by speed restrictions as a safety precaution, meaning services may be subject to delay or cancellation.

While the operator is optimistic about restoring normal services on Monday, Network Rail safety teams must wait until flood waters subside to inspect bridges. The greatest risk to a normal restart on Monday is on the Highland Main Line and the Perthshire areas where floodwaters remain high, so passengers whose Monday journey runs between Perth and Inverness or Perth and Stirling are urged check before leaving home tomorrow.

Customers are advised that they should travel only when necessary on Sunday, to expect delays, and to regularly check their journey before travelling on the ScotRail website, app, or social media feeds for live updates.

Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather this weekend can travel two days after the date on their ticket. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The weather we have seen over the weekend has been extreme and in some parts of the country we are continuing to see dangerous levels of rainfall and flooding. We appreciate that weather related disruption like this can be frustrating, but our first priority has to be the safety of the public and our colleagues.

“Our staff across the country, alongside colleagues at Network Rail, are working hard to get services back to normal as quickly and safely as possible, with the priority being getting things back to normal for Monday morning.