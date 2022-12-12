The Met Office has warned that temperatures will remain below zero all week as more snow is predicted.

Monday in Edinburgh will remain bright, but sit around 0C, dropping to -3 at night.

Tuesday will be slightly cloudier, with temperatures during the day around -1C, with Wednesday showing similar weather.

Both days, the Met Office add, will feel like -6C however.

Thursday is the coldest day of the week, with temperatures of -4C – though it will remain bright with little cloud.

Friday and Saturday will sit around -1C all day, and Sunday, though a little warmer, will see more snow hit the east coast.