Edinburgh weather: Temperatures plummet across the Capital and the Lothians as it remains below zero all week
Temperatures plummet across the country, as the east coast remains below zero all week.
The Met Office has warned that temperatures will remain below zero all week as more snow is predicted.
Monday in Edinburgh will remain bright, but sit around 0C, dropping to -3 at night.
Tuesday will be slightly cloudier, with temperatures during the day around -1C, with Wednesday showing similar weather.
Both days, the Met Office add, will feel like -6C however.
Thursday is the coldest day of the week, with temperatures of -4C – though it will remain bright with little cloud.
Friday and Saturday will sit around -1C all day, and Sunday, though a little warmer, will see more snow hit the east coast.
There is a yellow weather warning in place for other areas of Scotland from Monday to Thursday predicting ice and snow.