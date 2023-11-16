Edinburgh Workplace Parking Levy: Residents being asked for their views in online questionnaire
Council chiefs have launched an online questionnaire about the possible introduction of a Workplace Parking Levy in Edinburgh.
The 12-week survey is part of a period of engagement, which also includes workshops with stakeholders and key interest groups. The council said responses would help inform the next steps in any move to bring in a Workplace Parking Levy (WPL) in Edinburgh.
A WPL is a charge on employers for the car parking spaces for employees in a bid to to discourage the provision of free car parking and encourage people to leave the cart home and commute by public transport instead. It is left up to employers to decide whether they pass the charge on to staff.
It is estimated that a WPL in Edinburgh could raise more than £11 million per year which, by law, must be reinvested in transport improvements. But there are also concerns that a WPL will see parking transferred to adjacent streets.
Councillors in Edinburgh committed some years ago to exploring the option of introducing a WPL and earlier this year the transport and environment committee voted to go ahead with engagement, despite opposition to the idea from the minority Labour administration.
Findings from the engagement will be reported to committee in March and, if members agree to progress the scheme, further more specific proposals will be developed. These would include the boundary within which the levy would apply, the level of the charge and what revenue raised would be invested in.
Councillors have previously said the charge should be "no less than the current annual cost for public transport" – and the cheapest annual bus pass in Edinburgh is £650.
Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said: “This is the first time we’ve asked people for their views on a WPL, and I would encourage anyone with an interest to take part. I would urge residents to study the proposals carefully, assess the benefits, and consider whether any negative impacts have been defined sufficiently. Once the engagement is complete, I will ensure the public response is considered in an open and transparent manner.
"The Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 gave councils in Scotland the power to introduce a WPL in their local area. National exemptions include parking places reserved for Blue Badge holders, for healthcare workers at NHS premises and at hospices. Local authorities can exempt additional groups or premises if they choose to.”