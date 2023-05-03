Edinburgh residents tell us what they think are the worst streets for bad parking in the city
Our readers have been telling us where they think are the worst streets in Edinburgh for bad parking. While some joked about the city’s potholes, others questioned whether there are any good streets for parking in the city now, and some highlighted Leith as an entire area for impossible parking. However, here are the specific streets our readers think are the worst in the city for bad parking.
1. Forrester Road
This Corstorphine road can be a nightmare to drive along due to parked cars on both sides, with William McDonald-Wood highlighting it as one of Edinburgh's worst streets for bad parking. Photo: Google
2. Regent Street
It's easy to see why Allan Squair highlighted this Portobello street as one of the worst in the city for bad parking. Photo: Google
3. Iona Street
This Leith street between Leith Walk and Easter Road can be a nightmare for parking, as any Hibs fan looking to park before a game will testify to. Responding to our question 'what are the worst streets in Edinburgh for bad parking?' Sheila Nicol said: "I hear Iona Street and around are to become permit holder spaces, it is already impossible to visit my elderly mother in law but after 4 June near on impossible." This led Jacqui Hood to reply: "Even being a permit holder doesn’t guarantee you a space in your own street." Photo: Google
4. Restalrig Square
Gordon Mackay highlighted Restalrig Square as the worst street in Edinburgh for bad parking. He said: "God knows how a fire engine will get round after 6pm ish, absolute nightmare." Photo: Google