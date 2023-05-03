3 . Iona Street

This Leith street between Leith Walk and Easter Road can be a nightmare for parking, as any Hibs fan looking to park before a game will testify to. Responding to our question 'what are the worst streets in Edinburgh for bad parking?' Sheila Nicol said: "I hear Iona Street and around are to become permit holder spaces, it is already impossible to visit my elderly mother in law but after 4 June near on impossible." This led Jacqui Hood to reply: "Even being a permit holder doesn’t guarantee you a space in your own street." Photo: Google