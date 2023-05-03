News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
2 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
3 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
18 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
18 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
20 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff

Edinburgh's 11 worst streets for bad parking, chosen by our readers - including Iona Street and Bellfield Lane

Edinburgh residents tell us what they think are the worst streets for bad parking in the city

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 3rd May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 08:05 BST

Our readers have been telling us where they think are the worst streets in Edinburgh for bad parking. While some joked about the city’s potholes, others questioned whether there are any good streets for parking in the city now, and some highlighted Leith as an entire area for impossible parking. However, here are the specific streets our readers think are the worst in the city for bad parking.

This Corstorphine road can be a nightmare to drive along due to parked cars on both sides, with William McDonald-Wood highlighting it as one of Edinburgh's worst streets for bad parking.

1. Forrester Road

This Corstorphine road can be a nightmare to drive along due to parked cars on both sides, with William McDonald-Wood highlighting it as one of Edinburgh's worst streets for bad parking. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
It's easy to see why Allan Squair highlighted this Portobello street as one of the worst in the city for bad parking.

2. Regent Street

It's easy to see why Allan Squair highlighted this Portobello street as one of the worst in the city for bad parking. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This Leith street between Leith Walk and Easter Road can be a nightmare for parking, as any Hibs fan looking to park before a game will testify to. Responding to our question 'what are the worst streets in Edinburgh for bad parking?' Sheila Nicol said: "I hear Iona Street and around are to become permit holder spaces, it is already impossible to visit my elderly mother in law but after 4 June near on impossible." This led Jacqui Hood to reply: "Even being a permit holder doesn’t guarantee you a space in your own street."

3. Iona Street

This Leith street between Leith Walk and Easter Road can be a nightmare for parking, as any Hibs fan looking to park before a game will testify to. Responding to our question 'what are the worst streets in Edinburgh for bad parking?' Sheila Nicol said: "I hear Iona Street and around are to become permit holder spaces, it is already impossible to visit my elderly mother in law but after 4 June near on impossible." This led Jacqui Hood to reply: "Even being a permit holder doesn’t guarantee you a space in your own street." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Gordon Mackay highlighted Restalrig Square as the worst street in Edinburgh for bad parking. He said: "God knows how a fire engine will get round after 6pm ish, absolute nightmare."

4. Restalrig Square

Gordon Mackay highlighted Restalrig Square as the worst street in Edinburgh for bad parking. He said: "God knows how a fire engine will get round after 6pm ish, absolute nightmare." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh