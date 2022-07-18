Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The 72-year-old used to be a regular visitor to the Botanics but had to stop going when the large “crescent” area at the west gate on Arboretum Place was blocked off with bollards and all parking there banned to create a pedestrianised zone under a Spaces for People scheme. Alternative disabled spaces were provided on the main road but Mr Munro said he was nearly knocked over as he struggled to get out into the path of speeding traffic.

After months of campaigning for parking to be restored, a total of four blue-badge spaces have now been created in the two crescent areas on either side of Arboretum Place.

Mr Munro would still like to see more – there used to be eight – and warns there could be strong competition for the parking spaces, leaving some people disappointed. He says he will only be able to use the two nearest the entrance because he can only walk 20 metres.

But he is delighted the council’s change of heart has allowed him to return to his favourite green oasis in the city.

He said: “I got in, it was an enjoyable experience and I could relax in the leafy greenery, which has been long overdue. It’s great just to get a break from the humdrum of normal life.

“I managed to walk in from the nearest space and there was a scooter sitting just the other side of the gate, so I was able to get on that. It was pouring with rain but never mind.

Hugh Munro was delighted the new disabled parking spaces allowed him to visit the Botanics once again.

"It’s a lot more accessible and the Botanics staff are pulling out the stops to try and make it an encouraging, easy visit.”

The council is still in the process of trying to establish a pedestrian crossing in Arboretum Place to make it easier for pedestrians to walk between the Botanics and Inverleith Park and there will be no return of general parking in the two crescents.

Mr Munro said: “I still think we should never have been in a place where it was a choice between vulnerable blue-badge people and a pedestrian crossing.

“And I still feel the new council could looked at the whole thing again, but credit to them for getting something in place against a lot of opposition, I believe. Scott Arthur, the new transport convener, is pragmatic in his approach and listens to people.

Hugh Munro with Paula Bushell, head of marketing at the Botanics.

“It has been a long haul and it’s not perfect, but it’s a good start. Only time will tell how many people are going to fight to get these four bays.”

Councillor Arthur said: “Mr Munro should be congratulated for the campaign he has run and it’s fantastic the council has been able to improve matters for him.

"We are committed to working with the Botanics to further improve disabled access if needed.”