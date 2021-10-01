Forth Road Bridge closed due to roadworks
The Forth Road Bridge has been closed since 6am today to allow for essential roadworks to be carried out.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:51 am
The bridge is closed in both directions and public transport is being diverted via the Queensferry Crossing.
Traffic Scotland announced the closure yesterday and said that the road would remain closed until 6pm on Saturday, October 2.
Stagecoach has said buses will be diverted via the Builyeon Road, A900, before returning to the A90.
Buses impacted include the X51, X52, X54, X55, X56, X57, X58, X59, X60, X61.