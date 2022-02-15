This information was provided by the City of Edinburgh and is available here.

Roadworks

North Bridge: Bridge refurbishment under the City of Edinburgh Council and Balfour Beatty. Started on February 15, 2020. Due to finish in 2024.

Cowgate at Candlemaker Road: Closed to westbound traffic for redevelopment of India Buildings. Diversion via Pleasance, West Richmond Street, West Nicolson Street, Potterrow, Teviot Place, Lauriston Place, Lady Lawson Street and West Port. Started August 28, 2020, due to finish at the end of March 2022.

Elm Row: Cobbled section closed between Montgomery Street and London Road due to the Trams to Newhaven project. Road closed June 28, 2021, works ongoing with no completion date offered.

Morrison Link: Sewer diversion work ongoing between Morrison Street and Morrison Crescent under the Haymarket development. One lane open in each direction, a section of west footway closed with pedestrian diversion. Started March 29, 2021, no completion date offered.

George Street: Diversion from St Andrew Square to Hanover Street to assist with traffic flow at the George Street/Hanover street junction while North Bridge is closed. Road closed to through traffic from November 14, 2021, for up to nine months.

Rose Street south lane: Lane closed between South St David Street and Hanover Street for building inspections. Road closed December 12, 2021, until further notice.

North Gray’s Close and Chalmers Close: Restrictions due to structural repairs. North Gray’s Close closed at Jerrey Street, Chalmers Close restricted from January 3, 2022 until mid-2023.

Leith Street: Section between Calton Road and Greenside Road impacted while Aparthotel at St James Quarter is fitted-out. Northbound bus lane closed from October 10 2022 until September 2022.

York Place: Trams to Newhaven decommissioning York Place tram stop due to construction of link to new Picardy Place stop. Phase three of three, extending the existing worksite westward into York Place. Edinburgh trams will operate between the airport and Shandwick Place only from February 10, 2022, for roughly seven weeks.Frederick Street: Impacted between Princes Street and George Street. Scottish Power inputting new supply. Various lane and parking restrictions, temporary bus stops as required. From February 17 for four weeks.

Rose Street South: Section between Castle Street and Frederick Street closed from February 21 for up to ten days. Scottish Power – service connection.

Lothian Road: Castle Terrace to West Approach Road, southbound inside lane closed on February 27. Virgin Media works.

Spaces for People measures

A number of measures are still in place in the City Centre under the Spaces for People Scheme. These were all introduced by the council in summer 2020 and will be in place until further notice.

Princes Street: Between South St David Street and East End junction – buses, taxis and cyclists only from 7.30am until 6.30pm everyday.

Waverly Bridge: Road closed at Princes Street, except for cyclists. Taxi and loading access via Market Street.

Forrest Road: Segregated cycle lanes

Cockburn Street and Victoria Street: Road closed except for cyclists and blue badge holders. Loading permitted from 6.30am until 10.30am each day. Victoria Street remains closed at Grassmarket and from December 11, 2020, delivery and blue bade access via George IV Bridge is permitted 24 hours.

City Centre temporary traffic lights

High Street at St Mary’s Street and Jeffrey Street. Introduced May 17, 2021, by the City of Edinburgh Council to allow for reconstruction of carriageway setts. As of January 10, 2022, High Street also closed east of Blackfriars Street and three-way temporary traffic lights were set up. Works due to finish May 2022.

Leith Walk and Picardy Place are severely impacted by the Trams to Newhaven project. Phase one of three sees Leith Walk reduced to one lane from York Place to London Road. Broughton Street to Leith Street traffic has been diverted via the London Road junction. This started on October 11, 2021, and is due to be completed in autumn of this year.

George IV Bridge is restricted at Chamber Street to assist with traffic diverted from North Bridge. Temporary traffic lights were introduced on November 14, 2021 and are estimated to remain for up to nine months.

Calton Road between Waverley station access, New Street. Reason for measures: Unsafe rock face, restrictions for safety. Introduced December 12, 2018, no end date offered.

Further restrictions are in place at New Street enforced by Network Rail to allow for bridge repairs and maintenance work. Phase one launched on January 17, 2022, and saw a three-way traffic lights system incorporating the existing restrictions for the rock face protection come into force. The second phase will begin on April 26, 2022, with two-way traffic lights and will see New Street closed until August 2022.

On March 3 temporary measures will be brought in on Queen Street at North Charlotte Street due to Crane operations at Erskine House. These will last until March 6, 2022.

