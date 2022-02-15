A digger was spotted today, as it lifted debris out of the burnt-out property.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on Longstone Road at around 8.56pm on Sunday, February 13.

While they successfully extinguished the fire, the building was badly damaged.

The roof of the property was almost destroyed by the flames, and the windows had shattered.

Longstone Road is closed, and will remain so until the area is made safe.

