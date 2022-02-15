Longstone Road fire: Building partially demolished after recent blaze on residential Edinburgh street
A disused building in Edinburgh that was ravaged in a recent fire is being partly torn down.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 12:33 pm
A digger was spotted today, as it lifted debris out of the burnt-out property.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Longstone Road at around 8.56pm on Sunday, February 13.
Read More
Read MoreAlice Byrne: Family of missing woman ask Edinburgh locals to take down posters f...
While they successfully extinguished the fire, the building was badly damaged.
The roof of the property was almost destroyed by the flames, and the windows had shattered.
Longstone Road is closed, and will remain so until the area is made safe.