The admin of a Facebook page entitled ‘Find Alice Byrne’ issued the request, which they said had been “agreed with the family”.

They asked: “Out of respect for Alice, can we please ask that we now start to remove our posters, which we all poured so much time and effort into distributing?”.

The appeal follows a statement made by police on Thursday, in which they shared the belief that Alice “entered the water alone” on the morning she went missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement also said: “Efforts to trace her continue and officers are providing support and updates to Alice’s family.”

Soon after this update, a family member of Alice shared a post on Facebook, saying that they were “devastated” by the news, and asking everyone to respect their privacy.

They went on to praise the police, who they said had been “supportive and professional” during the investigation.

The family of Alice Byrne have asked that missing posters of the 28-year-old be taken down

“They do far, far more than people realise and we have full confidence in everything they've done,” they wrote.

"Their investigation is ongoing and they continue to support us."

Police had been carrying out extensive enquiries in their attempts to trace the 28-year-old. which included house to house enquiries, CCTV reviews and searches in the local Portobello area.

She was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in Marlborough Street, Edinburgh, on the morning of Saturday, January 1, 2022, before walking towards the promenade and beach in Portobello.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.