M8 closure: Disruption ahead for drivers as work to start on section of motorway

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is set to resurface 0.5 kilometres of the slip road off the eastbound M8 at Junction 4A.

The works will take place on the nights of Monday 6 and Wednesday 8 June.

For the safety of workers and road users, the Junction 4A eastbound off-slip will be closed between 8.30pm and 6am on these nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is set to resurface 0.5 kilometres of the slip road off the eastbound M8 at Junction 4A. Photo: BEAR Scotland

A signed diversion route will direct traffic onwards to turn at M8 Junction 4, before returning via the westbound carriageway and exiting at the Junction 4A westbound off-slip.

This diversion route will add approximately five minutes and four miles to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve ride quality and safety for motorists using this slip road.