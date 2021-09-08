Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 10.39 on Wednesday morning, warning that the road was closed Eastbound near Junction three.

Their most recent update confirms that although both lanes are closed, traffic is getting past on the hard shoulder.

Police are on the scene and drivers are warned that traffic is queuing on approach to the area.

M8 crash: Eastbound lanes closed on motorway in West Lothian after crash near Livingston. Credit: Traffic Scotland

This story will be updated as more news comes in.

