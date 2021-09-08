M8 crash: Eastbound lanes closed on motorway in West Lothian after crash near Livingston

A crash on the M8 in West Lothian has resulted in the closure of both eastbound near Livingston.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 1:36 pm

Traffic Scotland reported the incident at 10.39 on Wednesday morning, warning that the road was closed Eastbound near Junction three.

Their most recent update confirms that although both lanes are closed, traffic is getting past on the hard shoulder.

Police are on the scene and drivers are warned that traffic is queuing on approach to the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

M8 crash: Eastbound lanes closed on motorway in West Lothian after crash near Livingston. Credit: Traffic Scotland

This story will be updated as more news comes in.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh robberies: Man arrested and facing 13 charges after a series of allege...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.