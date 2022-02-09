M8 crash: Motorway reopens after four vehicle crash

The M8 has reopened after a four-car crash forced the motorway to close on Wednesday afternoon.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:52 pm

Police Scotland said it was made aware of a crash involving four vehicles on the M8 westbound close to junction three near Livingston around 3.45pm on Wednesday, February. 9

The vehicles have been recovered and no injuries have been reported.

The road has now reopened.

Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers that while M8 was closed alternative routes were also busier than usual.

The M8 has since reopened
