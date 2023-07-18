The capital will see some disruption when the Red Devils come to town

Edinburgh motorists and commuters are being advised to plan their journeys in advance ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season friendly between Manchester United and Olympique Lyonnais at Murrayfield Stadium – with several road closures being implemented and changes to some bus services.

Between 12pm and 6pm on July 19 several roads in the vicinity of Murrayfield Stadium will be closed in the lead up to the 2pm kick-off with 11 bus routes being affected before and after the match. The City of Edinburgh Council has advised disruption is likely to continue for up to four hours after the match and are encouraging residents to plan their journeys in advance.

Lothian Buses has advised services 1, 2, 12, 22, 26, 30, 31,100, X18, X27 and X28 will be affected between 12:30pm and 2pm and again between 3pm and 6pm.

Between 3pm to 6pm

Services 1 and 22 between Balgreen Road and West Approach Road (22)/Fountainpark (1), buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

Service 2 between Balgreen Road and Dalry Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Services 30, X27 & X28 between Saughton Gardens and West Approach Road, buses will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and Henderson Terrace in both directions.

Between 12:30pm and 2pm and between 3pm and 6pm

Service 12 (westbound) between Morrison Link and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Morrison Street, West Maitland Street, Palmerston Place, Douglas Gardens, Belford Terrace, Belford Road, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road when heading westbound.Service 12 (eastbound) between Corstorphine Road and Morrison Link, buses will be diverted via Murrayfield Road, Ravelston Dykes, Belford Road, Belford Terrace, Douglas Gardens, Palmerston Place and Torphichen Place when heading eastbound.

Services 26, 31, 100 & X18 between Princes Street and Corstorphine Road, buses will be diverted via Queensferry Street, Queensferry Road, Queensferry Terrace, Ravelston Dykes and Murrayfield Road in both directions.

