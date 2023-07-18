Legendary football club Manchester United will take on French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais at Murrayfield Stadium this week in their second pre-season friendly match of the year.

Both teams will be hoping to build on their recent performances and stay in the win column after the Red Devils beat Leeds United 2-0 and Lyon defeated De Treffers 2-1 last week. With Wednesday’s game marking the first time the Red Devils have played at Murrayfield and their first appearance north of the border since 2010 – it’s possible the once in a lifetime opportunity could reach a capacity crowd of 67,000. The last time Scotland’s national rugby stadium was used for a football match was in 2019 when Liverpool took on Napoli – a match that drew a crowd of 65,442 people.

Former United defender Wes Brown said: “Manchester United has strong links to Scotland through players past and present, as well as the obvious connection of Sir Alex Ferguson, so the prospect of this friendly against Olympique Lyonnais at BT Murraryfield is hugely exciting.”

Manchester United will take on Lyon at Murrayfield on July 19 . Picture: Getty

Speaking to MUTV, former United striker, Andy Cole said the Edinburgh showdown is a great opportunity for Scottish football fans adding the atmosphere for pre-season games is ‘absolutely crazy.’ Andy Cole said: “It's two very good teams, playing good football and looking to get themselves fit, so it's a game you want to go to and enjoy. When United are in town, there's a fanfare. So I'd advise anyone who's got the opportunity, go and do it."

Tickets are still available for the friendly match this week so if you fancy making a trip to see a world famous football team from the comfort of your own city, read on to find out everything you need to know about Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais.

Where and when?

Wednesday July 19 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. Kick off is set for 2pm.

Public transport

ScotRail has warned football fans that access at Haymarket station is restricted due to the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building and to plan ahead. The rail operator advised the station is expected to be significantly busier than usual in the afternoon and early evening, with both football fans and commuters using the station

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers attending the match are encouraged to buy their ticket in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app. Extra staff on hand to assist customers on the day and ScotRail would like to remind passengers that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

Edinburgh Trams will run every seven minutes and take fans straight to the stadium entrance.

There are several bus services running between Murrayfield and the city centre including Lothian Bus routes 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31, or 33.

Manchester’s line up

Manchester’s starting line up remains unknown, and with several big names being rested in recent weeks after taking on international duties in June, the general consensus is that we may see a youthful line up take on Lyon. Players including Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay have not seen action in three weeks and United boss, Erik ten Hag told MUTV last week ‘most of them will not show up in Edinburgh.’

Last week saw midfielder, Mason Mount, make his debut performance for United against Leeds with young talent Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill both securing goals for their club in the second half.

A new sheriff in town

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly wearing the armband for United on Wednesday after Harry Maguire was removed as team captain at the weekend. Centre back, Maguire informed his followers on twitter this week that despite club manager, Erik ten Hag, relieving him of his duties two days ago, he ‘will continue to give [his] all every time [he] wears the shirt’ adding ‘I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support.’ 28-year-old Fernandes, has previously captioned the Old Trafford club 26 times out of 38 Premier League matches.

Tickets