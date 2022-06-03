Jubilee celebrations are well underway across the country, and Edinburgh is no exception. The City of Edinburgh Council has spent roughly £30,000 on celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with £10,000 going to the council's own events and £20,000 to community groups throughout Edinburgh. The council has also received 32 street party applications ahead of the extended bank holiday weekend.

Although some are being held in parks, those held on roads need Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTRO) to be granted by roads officers and will be closed to traffic. The majority of these parties are taking place on Sunday June 5th.

Here are all the roads closed in Edinburgh over the bank holiday weekend for Jubilee street parties.

What roads are closed for street parties in Edinburgh during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend?

Here are all of the roads closed for street parties in Edinburgh over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend:

Friday June 3rd

- Alnwickhill Road, Liberton, between Cadogan Road and Leadervale, closed 9am - 9pm

- Cramond Avenue, between Cramond Gardens and Cramond Place, closed 2.30pm - 8pm

Saturday June 4th

- Campbell Avenue, Murrayfield, closed 12pm - 10pm

- Netherby Road, Trinity, between Zetland Place and Lennox Row, closed 10am - 1pm

Sunday June 5th

- Buckstone Gardens, Fairmilehead, closed 2pm – 5pm

- Belgrave Road, Corstorphine, between Clermiston Road and Belgrave Gardens, closed 12pm - 6pm

- Corstorphine Park Gardens, south leg, closed 10am - 5pm

- Murrayfield Avenue, between Henderland Road and dog-leg at Murrayfield House, closed 9am - 11pm

- Murrayfield Drive, between Murrayfield Road and Ormidale Terrace, closed 11am - 8pm

- Ormidale Terrace, between Murrayfield Drive and Kingsburgh Road, closed 12pm - 9pm

- Lismore Avenue, Meadowbank, closed 10am - 5pm

- Ulster Gardens, between Ulster Crescent and Ulster Terrace, closed 11am - 9pm

- Hillpark Avenue, Craigcrook, between Hillpark Drive and Hillpark Road, closed 12pm - 7.30pm

- Orchardhead Road, Liberton, between Orchardhead Loan and link road to Kirk Brae, closed 1pm - 5pm

- Morningside Place, between Morningside Road and Morningside Park, closed 10am - 10pm

- Brunstane Road, between Joppa Road and Dalkeith Street, closed 10.30am - 9pm

- Coillesdene Drive, Joppa, between Coillesdene Avenue and Coillesdene Crescent, closed 1pm - 6.30pm

- Woodside Terrace, Joppa, closed 1pm - 5.30pm

- Mansionhouse Road, Marchmont, between Grange Road and Dick Place, closed 11am - 6pm

In addition, on Sunday June 5th in Princes Street Gardens – where 35,000 flowers and plants have been used to create a ‘floral clock’ in honour of Her Majesty’s record time on the throne – festivities will be in full swing with live music from the Royal Marine Pipe Band, local act Love Music Community Choir and an Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade. The council is urging people to ‘dust off their best picnic blanket’ for the free event, which will also see the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London shown on big screen in the gardens.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the Capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion,” said Robert Aldridge, Lord Provost of Edinburgh City Council. “In the tradition of Jubilee street parties our big picnic in the gardens invites citizens to come together to enjoy some fantastic local entertainment and music. Watching the celebrations on the big screen will be a great way for people to be involved and soak up the atmosphere of this extraordinary day.”