The crash took place this afternoon, on Calder Road westbound, between the Longstone and Sighthill roundabouts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to the scene at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are currently arranging recovery of the vehicles involved.

A Twitter account, Edinburgh Travel News, warned drivers in the area about the collision and told them to “take care on approach”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Drivers have been warned to 'take care on approach', as police deal with a collision on Calder Road.