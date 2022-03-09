Edinburgh traffic: Police rush to scene of collision on Calder Road

Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a road crash in the Capital.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:08 pm

The crash took place this afternoon, on Calder Road westbound, between the Longstone and Sighthill roundabouts.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh traffic: Bonaly Road closed and Lothian Buses diverted due to gas leak

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to the scene at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers are currently arranging recovery of the vehicles involved.

A Twitter account, Edinburgh Travel News, warned drivers in the area about the collision and told them to “take care on approach”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Drivers have been warned to 'take care on approach', as police deal with a collision on Calder Road.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

EdinburghTwitterPolice Scotland