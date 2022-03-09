Edinburgh traffic: Police rush to scene of collision on Calder Road
Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a road crash in the Capital.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 4:08 pm
The crash took place this afternoon, on Calder Road westbound, between the Longstone and Sighthill roundabouts.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to the scene at around 2.15pm on Wednesday, March 9.
Officers are currently arranging recovery of the vehicles involved.
A Twitter account, Edinburgh Travel News, warned drivers in the area about the collision and told them to “take care on approach”.