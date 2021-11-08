Edinburgh Travel News has reported a crash on Queensferry Road at Parkgrove, with emergency services called to attend around 11 am on Monday.

The road has been closed westbound after Clermiston Road North with traffic diverted.

There are warnings that the alternative routes are busy, with traffic queuing in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queensferry Road: Diversions in place as emergency services deal with crash on Edinburgh road

Drivers are asked to approach the area with care.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.