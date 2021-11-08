Queensferry Road: Diversions in place as emergency services deal with crash on Edinburgh road

Diversions have been put in place as emergency services attend a crash on an Edinburgh Road.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:34 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:34 am

Edinburgh Travel News has reported a crash on Queensferry Road at Parkgrove, with emergency services called to attend around 11 am on Monday.

The road has been closed westbound after Clermiston Road North with traffic diverted.

There are warnings that the alternative routes are busy, with traffic queuing in both directions.

Drivers are asked to approach the area with care.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

