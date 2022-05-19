Starting on Monday, the rail operator will cut its services by one third, due to cancellations caused by a drivers’ pay dispute.

Train services to and from many towns in East Lothian will be affected, leaving many residents unsure of how to get to Edinburgh without a car.

Edinburgh Evening News has found alternatives to rail travel in the towns most affected by the cuts.

Dunbar

Services to and from Dunbar have been almost completely axed by the new timetable. Starting from Monday, there will be zero trains travelling from Dunbar to Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, and only three a day travelling to the seaside town.

While locals will be left without rail services, bus services to and from Dunbar will still be running

The X7 bus, which runs from Dunbar to the West End of Edinburgh, runs every 20-30 minutes during the day.

While Scotrail has announced temporary cuts to rail services, buses will still be running in East Lothian.

Locals can also catch the 253 bus, which travels from Dunbar High Street to Edinburgh bus station. However, this service only runs five times a day.

Another option for residents is to take a taxi, however, this is a pricey option. For a cab ride from Dunbar to Edinburgh Haymarket, Edinburgh Cars would charge an £83 fare, according to Minicabit.com, while booking through Starzcarz Edinburgh Ltd or Capital Cars would cost around £100.

North Berwick

Locals in North Berwick will also be affected by the cuts.

The only bus service that travels directly from the town to Edinburgh is the 124, which runs every 30 minutes during the day.

To book a taxi to make the same journey, it would cost around £70 with Edinburgh Cars and £100 with Starzcarz Edinburgh Ltd or Capital Cars, as quoted by Minicabit.com.

Musselburgh

Trains to and from Musselburgh will also be reduced as a result of Scotrail’s temporary timetable.

Alternatively, there are three different bus services that travel to and from the Capital.

The 113, the 44 and 26 services all run to and from Musselburgh and Edinburgh frequently.