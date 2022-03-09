Traffic chaos on M8 near Bathgate as police called to two car crashes in less than an hour
Two different crashes occurred on the same stretch of road in West Lothian this evening, within an hour of each other.
Officers were called to the first crash, which occurred on the M8 westbound at Junction 3a Bathgate and involved two vehicles, at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, March 9.
An ambulance was not required, and drivers exchanged details at the scene.
Less than an hour later, at 5.10pm, a report was made of another two vehicle crash at the same location.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that “officers are currently in attendance” at the second crash.
On Twitter, Traffic Scotland warned drivers that Lane 2 was blocked eastbound, due to the collision. The post said that traffic was “busy but moving on the approach”.
Only minutes later, at 5.16pm, Traffic Scotland added an update, which read: “All lanes now running E/B at J3A Bathgate following an earlier RTC.
“Vehicles are now on the hard shoulder.”