A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have since received a further report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at the same location. One lane has been closed and officers are en route to the scene.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Both lanes are now running.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.
A crash involving a car and a motorbike and a breakdown occurred on the same stretch of road near Whitburn, causing traffic to be halted.