West Lothian traffic: Vehicles held up on M8 near Whitburn after crash and breakdown

Traffic was held up, after a collision and a breakdown occurred on the same stretch of road in West Lothian.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 2:22 pm

Police were made aware of a broken down lorry on the M8 Eastbound at Junction 4A, near Whitburn, at around 11.15am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have since received a further report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at the same location. One lane has been closed and officers are en route to the scene.”

Both lanes are now running.

