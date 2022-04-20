Police were made aware of a broken down lorry on the M8 Eastbound at Junction 4A, near Whitburn, at around 11.15am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We have since received a further report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike at the same location. One lane has been closed and officers are en route to the scene.”

Both lanes are now running.

