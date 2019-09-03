Tributes paid to 62-year-old who died in Leith Walk collision

Have your say

Tributes have poured in for the 62-year-old who passed away after a collision with a lorry near the foot of Leith Walk yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Newkirkgate shopping centre at around 1:10pm on Tuesday after reports of a serious collision involving the pedestrian who has been named locally as Andy Malcolm.

Mr Malcolm was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Evening News readers flooded the posts on Facebook with tributes and messages of condolence to Mr Malcolm's family.

Jade Buckley commented: “Deepest condolences to his loved ones and family, RIP.”

Wendy Burns said: “Bless his soul and his family and friends. The roads there need properly looked at.”

Mandy Cowan commented: “So sad, RIP great guy.”

Hannah Dionne Scott-Rose said: “Rest in peace, thoughts and prayers go out to his family. That is such a dangerous road for traffic.”

Lesley Duncan commented: “He was some man.”

Amy Cowan said: “Rest in peace Andy.”

Evelyn Douglas added: “RIP so sad my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Susan Walker said: “RIP Andy, so, so sad.”

Norma Elliott commented: “So sad, thoughts are with his family and friends.”

John Hobday added: “RIP with my deepest sympathy to the family.”

The police have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said yesterday: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian killed during this incident and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

"Members of the public who were nearby at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any relevant dash-cam footage should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing enquiries is also urged to get in touch."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 1568 of the 3rd September.