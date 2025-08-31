Tributes paid to 'a beautiful lady inside and out' as man charged over her death

Tributes have been paid to a 43-year-old who died after an incident at a property in Edinburgh as police charged a man in connection with her death.

Police named the woman as Ndata Bobb who, according to tributes on social media, came originally from the Gambia and who lost her mother just a few weeks ago.

Police said a 55-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with her death, which followed an alleged assault at a property in Restalrig Avenue in the early hours of Thursday, August 28. Police were called to reports of a disturbance at round 1am. Ms Bobb was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

Ndata Bobb had lost her mother just a weeks ago

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Tributes to Ms Bobb included one from Awa Bah Yaye Baye, which said: “My former Co Worker, my Sister, My Niece , My Friend - you do not deserve this at all. A very beautiful lady inside out, very loving, jovial and very peaceful.”

Fatou Baldeh posted: “Thank you Police Scotland Edinburgh, we extend our heartfelt thanks for your swift response and continued efforts in investigating the tragic death of #NdataBobb.

“This devastating news has left Gambians in Scotland, across the diaspora, and back home in deep sorrow. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

Fatoumatta Rahman Coker said: “May your beautiful soul continue to rest in peace. We are still in shock and heartbroken.”

Fatoumatta Trawally wrote: "So sad we meet at her mom's funeral Just last month.”

And Beulah MJ Obiageli Ogoh posted: “No! This is shocking! You've only recently lost your mum Ndatah. Sadly you've joined her so soon.”