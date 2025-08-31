Man arrested and charged over death of woman in Edinburgh

By Ian Swanson
Published 31st Aug 2025, 09:27 BST
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a woman in Edinburgh.

It follows an incident at a property in Restalrig Avenue in the early hours of Thursday morning last week. A woman was rushed to hospital, but later died. On Friday, police said a 55-year-old man had been arrested in connection with an assault and enquiries were ongoing.

Today, police named the woman who died as 43-year-old Ndata Bobb and said the man had been charged in connection with her death. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow, Monday September 1.

The woman who died has been named as 43-year-old Ndata Bobb | supplied

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Around 1am on Thursday, 28 August, 2025, we were called to a report of a disturbance at a property on Restalrig Avenue in the city.

“Emergency services attended and a 43-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where she died a short time later.

“Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. She can now be named as Ndata Bobb.

“ man was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment. He has since been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 September, 2025.”

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait added: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ndata at this extremely difficult time.

"Our investigation remains ongoing, however we are not looking for anyone else in connection with Ndata’s death.

“This is a shocking incident and I would urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to contact police."

