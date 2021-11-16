The alarm was raised just after 7pm, and the team quickly mobilised, gathering a team of 18 available volunteer members.

The rescue team reached the couple by 8pm, and found them to be fit and well – albeit very cold, as the air temperature was down to roughly 5 degrees on Monday night.

On Facebook, Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team said the couple “had been surprised by how quickly it had become dark and were a little intimidated by the inquisitive Highland Coos which graze the hill in that location”.

The team added: “The couple did the right thing in calling for help but this incident serves as a timely reminder for everyone that the short days are upon us - map, compass, torch, spare batteries and warm clothes should be standard kit for any trip in the hills in case the unexpected happens”.

The rescue was made easier by the team’s Incident Manager being able to send a special link to the walkers via SMS, which once clicked, helped the team be able to see a very accurate location for where they were on the hills.

This incident was the team’s 71st call-out this year.

On Monday night, a couple of walkers were caught out by fading light on the Pentland Hills, pictured here in daylight. The couple were rescued by the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team is a charity based in the Scottish Borders that covers parts of the Police Scotland Edinburgh and Lothian & Scottish Borders Divisional areas.

All members of the team are volunteers, and are on call 24 hours a day to help those who are lost, missing or injured on the hills.

