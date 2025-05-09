Two cars that were deliberately set alight in Edinburgh could be linked to an ongoing ‘gang feud.’

The incident happened in Pitcairn Grove at around 7.45pm on Thursday, May 8. Officers and emergency services attended the scene and there were no reports of any injuries. No one was within the vehicles at the time.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which is being treated as a ‘targeted attack’. It is understood that officers are considering if the recent attack is linked to an ongoing ‘gang war’ which has seen several properties set alight in recent months.

Three suspects dressed in dark-coloured clothing are understood to have left the area in a black hatchback vehicle along Greenbank Drive.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “This was a reckless act which has resulted in significant fire damage to the vehicles. We believe this was a targeted attack and it is fortunate that no one was injured. Anyone with any information that can assist our inquiries should contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3400 of Thursday, 8 May, 2025. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.