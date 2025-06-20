Two Edinburgh restaurants win excellence awards at the Afternoon Tea Awards 2025

Two Edinburgh restaurants have been recognised with Awards of Excellence at this year’s Afternoon Tea Awards.

The awards, which were held at Harrods in London, celebrate the ‘best in afternoon tea service and creativity’ with judging criteria covering the delicious selection of food, service, atmosphere, and overall experience.

Twenty Princes Street, located inside Hotel Indigo Edinburgh, and One Square, located within the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Festival Square, both picked up awards for delivering ‘the highest standards in afternoon tea service’.

The two Edinburgh venues were the only Scotland businesses to pick up awards, with the majority of prizes going to London restaurants.

Twenty Princes Street in the city centre claimed the Award of Excellence for the second year in a row with judges praising the venue for its comfortable and ambient setting, its presentation and taste, and its fun and modern take on traditional afternoon tea.

The annual awards are sponsored by AfternoonTea.co.uk and see a team of independent judges consider all aspects of afternoon tea experience, from making a booking, paying the bill, with a strong focus on the presentation and service.

Twenty Princes Street was described as having an ‘elegant and stunning setting that is sure to please even the most cosmopolitan of patrons with a seamless mix of traditional elegance and contemporary design.’

The website added: “Afternoon Tea is served in Twenty's stunning dining room, where literature comes to life in every bite. The menu features a delightful selection of sweet and savoury treats, that pay homage to literary classics; such as Tolkien's buttered scones, sandwiches inspired by Sir Walter Scott and Proust's petit madeleines to name a few.”

One Square Brasserie was ‘recognised for its relaxed yet sophisticated style and carefully crafted menus that champion the very best of Scotland’.

The AfternoonTea website wrote: “The dining space is lined with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering stunning views of Edinburgh Castle” and features “a playful Afternoon Tea inspired by the past four decades.”

Leigh Ellis, director of sales and marketing at Hotel Indigo Princes Street said: “We are thrilled to be recognised in the annual Afternoon Tea awards. We pride ourselves on providing our guests with an afternoon tea experience that can’t be found anywhere else in Scotland, and being one of the only venues in the region awarded with an ‘Award of Excellence’ really cements our position and is a testament to the fantastic team at Twenty.”

Keith Newton, managing director of AfternoonTea.co.uk, added: “I was delighted that our judges think that all our award winners offer good value for money. That value isn’t just about the food on offer, but also the service and all the elements that go into making afternoon tea such a wonderful experience.”