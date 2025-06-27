Plans to transform a leading Edinburgh hobby shop into new restaurants have been submitted to the council.

Founded in 1972, Wonderland Models has been a successful model shop for over 50 years, with the flagship store being a familiar sight to locals on Lothian Road for generations.

But now exploratory plans have been lodged with Edinburgh City Council to potentially turn the shop into two separate restaurants. Documents have now been submitted to the council for a potential change of use and to include kitchens, dining rooms and food preparation areas.

In 1982, shop founder Peter Barton passed the businesses to his stepson Iain Reid who remains in charge after four decades. But despite the plans, Mr Reid said ‘it's business as usual’ for ‘the foreseeable future.’

Iain Reid and his team at Wonderland Models in Lothian Road, Edinburgh

Mr Reid said: “Wonderland Models has been established as one of Scotland's leading model shops for over 50 years, and as part of our future planning, we are investigating the option of turning the properties in our current location into restaurants, with the model shop business potentially relocating elsewhere. We are currently exploring several options as part of this process.

“Lothian Road has changed beyond recognition since we started here back in the 1980s, with many retail shops closing to be replaced by food and beverage outlets and the number of office workers - many now working just three days per week in the office - in the area similarly declining since the Covid pandemic. This has resulted in a substantial decline in foot traffic.

“It is critical to note to our loyal customers this is an exploratory move. It's business as usual for us and will remain that way for the foreseeable future. If a change does come, you can rest assured we will still be a fixture in the capital.

“Wonderland Models remains utterly committed to our customers. We're a unique shop in the Edinburgh retail landscape, and we are enormously grateful to our customers who have given us their business, love, and loyalty for over half a century.”