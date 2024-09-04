Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent warning has been issued after bottles of counterfeit vodka were found to contain a potentially deadly chemical.

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has asked consumers to be vigilant, after 35cl bottles of counterfeit vodka - fraudulently labelled as Glen’s - was recovered in local convenience stores in Coatbridge and Glasgow, was sold in 35cl bottles and fraudulently labelled as Glen’s.

Bottles were first seized from a Coatbridge convenience store in August after a customer reported a strong nail varnish remover smell coming from a bottle.

Lab results from counterfeit vodka sampled in August 2024 confirmed the presence of the chemical isopropyl. The chemical can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, intoxication, respiratory depression and coma.

The ingestion of any amounts can lead to toxicity and larger amounts can be fatal.

Every genuine bottle of Glen’s vodka has a laser etched lotcode applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle. | Supplied

Gordon Mitchell, head of crime operations at FSS, said: “Following further seizures of counterfeit vodka over the weekend, we need the public to be aware of any factors which may help them distinguish counterfeit products from genuine Glen’s.

“As well as a distinct smell, the counterfeit products are bottled differently to genuine Glen’s and the images provided will help consumers to tell the difference.”

It is so far unclear the scale of the counterfeit operation, with Mr Mitchell urging consumers to be vigilant.

They will also have the following markings on the base of the bottle - the highlighted three identifiers will not vary (position or detail). | FSS

He continued: “As we do not yet know the scale of distribution of these products, but we do know the potential dangers associated with consumption, we are urging consumers once again to be extremely vigilant and to please get in touch if you have any information relating to the counterfeit vodka.

“We would also remind retailers that they should only be purchasing products from reputable suppliers.”

A food alert for action notice has been issued to all local authorities in Scotland, requesting them to identify and visit relevant establishments in their area to check for counterfeit products and make businesses aware of the issue.

Lomond Group, which owns Glen’s Vodka, has urged anyone who suspects they may have counterfeit goods to contact the relevant authorities.

A spokesperson for the Lomond Group said: “Our priority is the health and safety of the public which includes our many thousands of loyal Glen’s customers.

“We are working hard to support the excellent efforts of Food Standards Scotland and the other authorities involved to address the matter urgently.

“We would urge any customers who suspect they may have a counterfeit product to contact their local council’s environmental health service or the Food Standards Scotland Food Crime and Incidents Unit as quickly as possible.”