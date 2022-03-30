Video footage of Edinburgh firefighters battling huge fire at West Bowling Green Street in Leith
A huge fire broke out at a single-storey garage in Leith on Tuesday night – and video captured by a local eyewitness shows smoke billowing into the air as firefighters battle the blaze.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire, on West Bowling Green Street, Leith, where around 25 firefighters exstinguished the blaze.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7pm, with four appliances and a height appliance.
The garages, located just off the Water of Leith, house several different companies and is located just off the Water of Leith.
A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.22pm on Tuesday, March 29 to reports of a building on fire at West Bowling Green Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a single storey garage and vehicles within the property.
“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”