Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire, on West Bowling Green Street, Leith, where around 25 firefighters exstinguished the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 7pm, with four appliances and a height appliance.

The garages, located just off the Water of Leith, house several different companies and is located just off the Water of Leith.

A huge fire broke out at a single-storey garage in the Leith area on Tuesday night – and video captured by an eyewitness shows smoke billowing into the air as Edinburgh firefighters battle the blaze. Photo: Arianne Robertson

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.22pm on Tuesday, March 29 to reports of a building on fire at West Bowling Green Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a single storey garage and vehicles within the property.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was safe.”

