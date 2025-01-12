Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of Edinburgh residents were left concerned after a video showed a group of people walking and skating across a frozen pond at the weekend.

The video, posted on TikTok, shows locals gathering at Inverleith Pond with some skating across the beauty spot whilst others can be seen walking towards the centre of the popular visitor attraction.

A video showing people skating across Edinburgh’s Inverleith Pond left some locals concerned | leighslifex, TikTok

But several locals blasted the scenes, commenting that the decision was ‘totally irresponsible’ with others saying watching the video ‘gave them the fear’.

One said: “How totally irresponsible, the ice could crack at any moment” which prompted another to retort ‘the ice is 10 inches thick’. Another said the move was ‘not a good idea’ as another describe the scenes as ‘really dangerous.’

Dating back to the 1890s, Inverleith Pond was built as a model boating pond and is understood to be between two to three feet deep. According to the Edinburgh Model Boat Club the pond is ‘roughly 150 metres long by 50 metres wide’.

Others shared memories of similar situations after watching the video. One said: “My gran always warned me when she was a kid someone went through the frozen pond ice, didn’t return and it gave me the absolute fear.” Another admitted: “I walked across the pond when I was in high school at Broughton – didn’t end well.”