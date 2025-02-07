A violent rapist who subjected three women to a campaign of violence and control across Scotland has been jailed for 14 years.

David Robertson, 28, from Cumbernauld, was found guilty of two charges of attempted murder and two counts of rape involving women he knew. Robertson’s offending happened in various locations in Lanarkshire, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Friday (February 6) Robertson was sentenced to 14 years in prison with non-harassment orders, banning him from contacting or attempting to contact the victims, granted for an indefinite period. His name has also been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

David Robertson, 28, was found guilty on seven charges at the High Court in Glasgow on January 15 | Getty Images

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said Robertson’s heinous behaviour towards women had been ended by the bravery of victims.

Ms Parkes said: “David Robertson exploited the trust of several women, wielding coercive control and often inflicting physical and sexual violence. The courage of the victims in speaking out has allowed COPFS to ensure this abusive individual faced justice for his crimes.

“His offences were carried out in various locations over a period of years but, when victims came forward, our specialist prosecutors were able to capture an accurate picture of his behaviour. I commend the women for so doing and trust they find some comfort now as they attempt to move on.

“I urge anyone affected by similar offending not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.”

The court heard how Robertson terrified and controlled his three victims using threats, derogatory comments and assaults. One woman told the court that his abuse took place in public, including in a bar and on a train, as well as in private.

Another described how he subjected her to brutal attacks with weapons including a knife and a metal dog chain. He isolated her from family and friends and took control of her social media.

Robertson was found guilty of a total of seven charges including two under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 Section 1 which criminalises a course of abusive behaviour towards a partner or ex-partner.